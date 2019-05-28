Though the HBO’s fantasy series Game of Thrones has ended, it has left actors feeling nostalgic about their characters. Recently, actor Jason Momoa, 39, who played the role of Khal Drogo, wrote a heartfelt message expressing his feeling of “homesickness”. He shared a throwback picture of him while shooting for the first season of GoT. The image, shared by the actor on Instagram, shows the Aquaman laying down in the back of a van in Donegal, Ireland.

Jason captioned the pic as “It was an amazing simple moment with my best friend Brian Andrew Mendoza.While filming GOT we had a lil break. We were to broke to fly home so we rented a panel van aka UHAUL in Belfast and drove around beautiful amazing IRELAND searching for the greatest pint of Guinness. Turns out it’s perfect everywhere. So many wonderful people and stories I treasure those times It was the simplest moments I remember the most. I still miss my family, Been a long road and I feel like I’m just getting started”.

Jason Momoa further added, “On the roam Needs to go home. Ps ill ask Brian for more pics he’s got the gold. Aloha j”.

Check out the post here:

Jason worked on a string of TV shows including North Shore, Stargate: Atlantis and The Game before breaking through with the role of the Dothraki commander on the HBO fantasy drama.

According to the Daily Mail, Jason Momoa debuted as Aquaman in the DC Universe as in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, followed by 2017’s Justice League, before the international success of Aquaman last winter.

The last season of GoT premiered internationally on April 14. The global demand for the premiere of the final season exceeded the global premiere demand of every other TV series — setting a new Guinness World Record. In 2019, there have been 100 million tweets about “Game of Thrones”. The most tweeted about characters during the finale were Jon Snow, Bran, Drogon, Sansa and Daenerys.