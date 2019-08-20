Bringing the end of an era with his death on Monday night, Bollywood’s veteran music director Mohammed Zahur Khayyam Hashmi, famous for his works like Kabhi Kabhie and Umrao Jaan, bombarded music lovers with nostalgia over the “genius” compositions that he left behind. From Javed Akhtar to Lata Mangeshkar, Rishi Kapoor to Sonu Nigam, the Bollywood fraternity paid their condolences as they mourned the loss.
Taking to her Twitter handle, Lata flooded the Internet with a series of tweets. On the other hand, Javed Akhtar shared, “Khayyam saheb the great music director has passed away . He has given many all time great song but to make him immortal only one was enough “ voh subah kabhi to aayehi“ (sic),” while Salim Merchant tweeted, “The Legend Khayyam saab passed away this eve at 9.28 pm. What a huge loss to the Music & Film world. I was by his side all day today with @TalatAziz2 bhai & Bina Aziz. May Allah bless his Soul. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un (sic).”
Check out Bollywood celebrities condolences here as they mourn Khayyam’s death:
Khayyam was admitted to the ICU of Sujay Hospital a few days ago following an infection in the lungs. Ghazal singer Talat Aziz confirmed reports to a leading daily that Khayyam passed away at 9.30 PM and what led to his demise was bilateral lung infection.
Apart from Kabhi Kabhie and Umrao Jaan, the late composer will also be remembered for his exceptional works in Trishul, Razia Sultan, Noorie and Meena Kumari’s album, “I Write, I Recite”. To his credit, he also has non-film songs including Paaon padun tore shyam, Brij mein laut chalo and Ghazab kiya tere vaade pe aitbaar kiya.