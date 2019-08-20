Bringing the end of an era with his death on Monday night, Bollywood’s veteran music director Mohammed Zahur Khayyam Hashmi, famous for his works like Kabhi Kabhie and Umrao Jaan, bombarded music lovers with nostalgia over the “genius” compositions that he left behind. From Javed Akhtar to Lata Mangeshkar, Rishi Kapoor to Sonu Nigam, the Bollywood fraternity paid their condolences as they mourned the loss.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Lata flooded the Internet with a series of tweets. On the other hand, Javed Akhtar shared, “Khayyam saheb the great music director has passed away . He has given many all time great song but to make him immortal only one was enough “ voh subah kabhi to aayehi“ (sic),” while Salim Merchant tweeted, “The Legend Khayyam saab passed away this eve at 9.28 pm. What a huge loss to the Music & Film world. I was by his side all day today with @TalatAziz2 bhai & Bina Aziz. May Allah bless his Soul. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un (sic).”

Check out Bollywood celebrities condolences here as they mourn Khayyam’s death:

Mahan sangeetkar Aur bahut nek dil insan Khayyam sahab aaj humare bich nahi rahe. Ye sunkar mujhe itna dukh hua hai jo main bayaa’n nahi kar sakti.Khayyam sahab ke saath sangeet ke ek yug ka anth hua hai.Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun. pic.twitter.com/8d1iAM2BPd — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 19, 2019

Khayyam sahab mujhe apni choti behen maante the. Wo mere liye apni khas pasand ke gaane banaate the.Unke saath kaam karte waqt bahut accha lagta tha aur thoda darr bhi lagta tha kyo ki wo bade perfectionist the.Unki shayari ki samajh bahut kamaal thi. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 19, 2019

Isiliye Meer Taqi Meer jaise mahan shayar ki shayari unhone filmon mein laayi. Dikhayi diye yun,jaisi khubsoorat ghazal ho ya apne aap raaton mein jaise geet ,Khaiyyam sahab ka sangeet hamesha dil ko choo jaata tha.Raag Pahadi unka pasandida raag tha. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 19, 2019

Aisi na jaane kitni baatein yaad aarahi hai, wo gaane wo recordings yaad aarahi hain.Aisa sangeetkar shayad phir kabhi na hoga. Main unko aur unke sangeet ko vandan karti hun. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) August 19, 2019

Khayyam saheb the great music director has passed away . He has given many all time great song but to make him immortal only one was enough “ voh subah kabhi to aayehi “ — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) August 19, 2019

RIP. Khayyam sahab. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 19, 2019

The Legend Khayyam saab passed away this eve at 9.28 pm. What a huge loss to the Music & Film world. I was by his side all day today with @TalatAziz2 bhai & Bina Aziz. May Allah bless his Soul. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/XWDkI3L7Aw — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) August 19, 2019

We will miss you Khayyam Saheb 🙏 pic.twitter.com/uniV9P5PGm — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) August 19, 2019

Really sad to hear about #khayyam sahab’s Demise… he was one of the greatest we have witnessed and he will be one of the greatest…I guess God wanted to hear some soulful melodies in these times…RIP#karogeyaadtoharbaatyaadaayegi — Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) August 19, 2019

I know it’ll seem cliched but Kabhi Kabhi mere dil me, even though before my time, remains the one composition that haunts me sexuallly, emotionally. As I later discovered, #khayyam was erratic, moody, and all things genius. RIP. pic.twitter.com/5EIcaNBQCI — Sonal Kalra (@sonalkalra) August 19, 2019

Your legendary music will always live on! Rest in peace #Khayyam Saab 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/OuZZ5YdWfq — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) August 19, 2019

Khayyam was admitted to the ICU of Sujay Hospital a few days ago following an infection in the lungs. Ghazal singer Talat Aziz confirmed reports to a leading daily that Khayyam passed away at 9.30 PM and what led to his demise was bilateral lung infection.

Apart from Kabhi Kabhie and Umrao Jaan, the late composer will also be remembered for his exceptional works in Trishul, Razia Sultan, Noorie and Meena Kumari’s album, “I Write, I Recite”. To his credit, he also has non-film songs including Paaon padun tore shyam, Brij mein laut chalo and Ghazab kiya tere vaade pe aitbaar kiya.