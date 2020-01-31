After a long time, actor Saif Ali Khan is back on the silver screen with his much-loved avatar of a playboy with his latest release film, Jawaani Jaaneman. With good word of mouth and critics review, the film is expected to do well at the box office. However, the Nitin Kakkar directorial has been the latest victim of the piracy site, Tamilrockers. Once again, the piracy site has leaked the film online for the free HD downloading on the torrent sites just a few hours after its release.

The leak may affect the box office collection and the makers are worried. The film sees Tabu team up with Saif Ali Khan. The movie is also the talk of the town as it is serving to be the launchpad for Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F, who is quite a social media star already. The flick is about a father-daughter duo having a roller-coaster of fun, emotions and lots of heart-warming moments thrown in. Jawaani Jaaneman is being produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif’s Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films.

Last year, Producers Guild of India came up with a press release to curb piracy. As per the press note, anybody who is involved in piracy has to face three years of a jail term or a fine of Rs 10 lakh or both. The note reads, “Cabinet approves an amendment to Cinematograph Act, 1952. If anyone involved in this has to face 3 years jail term or fine of ₹ 10 lakh or both.”



This should be noted that watching a pirated version of the film leaked online only encourages such a website incurring a loss to the entire team of the film. It is an illegal offence to even download the film and watch the pirated version.