khan seems to be back in his playboy avatar with a bang with her latest outing, Jawaani Jaaneman. The Nitin Kakkar directorial, which hit the screens today, is winning accolades of praises from the audiences who have stepped out to catch the first day, first show of Jawaani Jaaneman. Giving you a gist of what the film is all about, it’s bold, emotional and hilarious. The movie also stars Tabu and Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F.

Netizens are loving Saif Ali Khan’s role in the film as Tabu’s husband and Alaya’s father. Twitter users are also praising debutante Alaya for her performance. One of the users tweeted, “Pre-interval review: Glad to watch #SaifAliKhan in swag mode. @AlayaF___is a perfect cast for this film. Its a mixture of comedy & emotion for now. Hoping for the further twist in 2nd half. @nitinrkakkar @vashubhagnani @honeybhagnani @jackkybhagnani #JawaaniJaanemanReview”.

Another one wrote, “#JawaaniJaanemanReview for #JawaaniJaaneman Pure entertaining movie. @AlayaF___ you were so good as a debutant. Long way to go Loved the way #NitinKakkar has captured the bond between a father&daughter. #Tabu ‘s screen space was lil disappointment. She is a treat to watch.

Here, check out some of the early reviews of the film

Jawaani Jaaneman sees Tabu team up with Saif Ali Khan once again. The movie is also the talk of the town as it is serving to be the launchpad for Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F, who is quite a social media star already. The flick is about a father-daughter duo having a roller-coaster of fun, emotions and lots of heart-warming moments thrown in. Jawaani Jaaneman is being produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment in association with Saif’s Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films. The film will hit the theatres on January 31, 2020.