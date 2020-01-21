Srinagar: Needless to say, the life of a soldier is fraught with sacrifices, hardships and compromises.

One such incident has come to light, where a soldier from Himachal Pradesh missed his wedding after being stuck in Kashmir Valley due to heavy snowfall.

The soldier named Suneel, from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi had his wedding on January 16 and the baraat procession was all set to leave for the Daled village of Ladbhadol in Mandi. However, he was trapped in the valley due to heavy snowfall and rain, and could not reach on time, while his relatives kept waiting for him.

Suneel’s leave started from January 1, and he had to reach the transit camp at Bandipora, a few days back. However, after reaching Bandipora, he got stuck, as the roads were blocked due to heavy snowfall.

The official Twitter account of Chinar Corps – Indian Army shared his story along with a picture of a news article, and wrote:

“#LifeWillWaitThatsAPromise #IndianArmy Jawan misses wedding after #Kashmir Valley gets snowed in. Don’t worry life will wait. #NationFirstAlways The bride’s family agrees to a new date. Just another day in the life of a soldier.”

Meanwhile, after this news went viral, netizens hailed the jawan and appreciated the innumerable sacrifices that a soldier has to make for the sake of his country. Here are some tweets:

There are multiple incidents which already proved Indian Army is the Best. Be its service, human aspect and any public dealing. Jai Jawan. — NITIN SHANKAR (@nitinshankar) January 19, 2020

Unbelievable! Our soldiers just take it in their stride n move on. 🙏🏻 Pranaam — Nilay trivedi (@Nilaytrivedi5) January 18, 2020

forever grateful to these great man…u guys are made up of different DNA… thank u for your selflessness that keep us safe .. Forever Indebted…our Beloved Armed Forces… — Gau Force 🇮🇳 (@gau_dab) January 18, 2020

#TimeWillWait This will be a memorable wedding! Respect for the families, best wishes for the couple — Savitri S (@Savitritvs) January 20, 2020

Big Salute to the Soldiers who are protecting the Motherland. God's blessings are always on you — Umesh radia (@radia_umesh) January 19, 2020

The bride’s uncle told The Times of India that they are proud of Suneel for serving the nation, and another day will be fixed for the marriage.