New Delhi: As the nation celebrates the 72nd Army Day today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the valour and professionalism of the Chinar Corps personnel, who went out of their way to help a woman in distress.

The official account of Chinar Corps – Indian Army on Wednesday, tweeted a video of Indian Army officers taking a pregnant woman on a stretcher through heavy snow in the Kashmir Valley. The video, which went viral, caught the attention of PM Modi too, who retweeted it and praised the Army for their efforts.

Saying that he is proud of the Army, the PM wrote, “Our Army is known for its valour and professionalism. It is also respected for its humanitarian spirit. “Whenever people have needed help, our Army has risen to the occasion and done everything possible. I pray for the good health of Shamima and her child.”

Our Army is known for its valour and professionalism. It is also respected for its humanitarian spirit. Whenever people have needed help, our Army has risen to the occasion and done everything possible! Proud of our Army. I pray for the good health of Shamima and her child. https://t.co/Lvetnbe7fQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2020

The video shows civilians and army officers carrying the stretcher through the snow to rush the woman, who is identified as Shamima. According to the army, Shamima later delivered her baby successfully at the hospital and both the mother and the child were fine.

In their tweet, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army detailed the incident. “During heavy snowfall, an expecting mother Mrs Shamima, required emergency hospitalisation. For 4 hours over 100 Army persons & 30 civilians walked with her on stretcher through heavy snow.”

Netizens too praised the Indian Army for their bravery and service, and some said that it is a befitting tweet celebrating Army Day.

India celebrates the 72nd Army Day today as it was on this day that Lt Gen K M Carriappa took over as commander-in-chief of the Indian Army in 1949 from General Francis Butcher, the last British commander-in-chief of India.