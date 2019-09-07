A conversation between actor Shah Rukh Khan and Kirron Kher in YRF’s Veer Zaara (2004) ends with a dialogue in which the superstar says ‘Mere desh ki har maa … aap jaisi zaroor hai”. Our Hindi films have been telling us the same since time immemorial. All moms are the same. The kind of affection and care they have for their children is incomparable and unmeasurable. And if you think star moms are any different, let Jaya Bachchan prove you wrong!

The veteran actor and Rajya Sabha MP might behave little strict with the paparazzi, but for her kids Abhishek and Shweta, she’s just their loving and sweet mother. A video that’s currently going viral on social media shows Jaya Bachchan making sure her son looks absolutely perfect at an event that they attended together. It so happened that while Abhishek was chatting with a woman who was sitting next to his mom, Mrs Bachchan couldn’t resist noticing a tiny something on her son’s blazer. She immediately reacted by distracting herself from the conversation and focussed on removing whatever was stuck to Abhishek’s burgundy blazer. Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram All mama’s are same ❤❤❤❤ #jayabachchan #abhishekbachan A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Sep 6, 2019 at 10:17am PDT

Do you feel like ‘same, same… my mother also does this often’? Doesn’t it remind you of the times when you were at an event with your mother and all she could focus on was rejigging your tie or running her fingers in your hair to set them? That’s how moms are constructed — ever so lovable, kind and carrying a whole world in themselves for their kids. Cheers to the adorable moms around!