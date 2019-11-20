Veteran actor Jaya Bachchan has never been a huge fan of the paps following her around, or anyone clicking pictures of hers for that matter. We all know how she gets angry and also scolds someone whose behavior she doesn’t like, be it her fans. Recently, when the actor went to Manish Malhotra’s house to pay respect to the family for his father Suraj Malhotra’s death. Seeing the photographers gathered outside the Malhotra residence, Bachchan, it seems, was not happy.

She was heard telling the media persons: “You don’t have any manners na? You don’t think about what the situation is. When such an incident (death) will take place in your houses, then I want to see how you react to it.”

Jaya Bachchan came along with her daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda in the late hours. Malhotra’s father was in his early nineties and had been unwell for a while.

Watch the videos here:



Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Kiara Advani, Raveena Tandon, Anil Thadani, Arjun Kapoor, Farah Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Rohit Dhawan also visited the Malhotra residence to offer their condolences.

This is not the first time that Jaya Bachchan has taken on photographers at work in public places. In March, after coming out from Karan Johar’s mother Hiroo Johar’s 76th birthday, Jaya saw a man clicking her pictures and it left her fuming. She called the person and asked her if he asked her for her permission?