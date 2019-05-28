Social Media is full of memes and the latest one trending is #JCBKiKhudayi. You must have come across JCB memes on Twitter with this hashtag. All this started trending after a video of a JCB machine removing rubble went viral. Since then, netizens are sharing funny memes and one-liners with #JCBKiKhudayi. The top trends of Twitter have #JCBKiKhudayi and not only this, Google is flooded with the keywords related to JCB such as JCB Memes, JCB Ki Khudai memes, JCB Ki Khudai video, JCB Machine Memes, JCB Ki Khudai meme why, JCB Ki Khudai meme viral.

One of the major reasons for JCB trending is – Bollywood’s hot actor Sunny Leone. A few days back, Sunny posted a picture that has a huge connection with JCB. She can be seen standing atop a JCB construction machinery, looking like a complete diva. The funniest part of the pic is the caption. Sunny wrote, “Career Change!?LOL” and a wink-eye emoticon with it.

You won’t believe, this video of JCB digging the land has garnered 4,134,675 views on YouTube. Watch:

Check Sunny Leone’s pic:

Take a look at the Twitter reactions here:

JCB khudayi jokes are so subtle yet so funny. Apparently the jokes are about how jobless are people to watch JCB digging videos on YouTube with these videos getting millions of views 😁 pic.twitter.com/AGaIWl04kg — Monica (@TrulyMonica) May 27, 2019

JCB ho acchi ho — राнʋℓ (@Dilli_Wala_BF) May 26, 2019

Whoever says the JCB operator isn’t entertaining show them this✌🏻#jcbkikhudayi pic.twitter.com/jFMTJJY8w6 — KAUSTUBH MANATKAR (@cos2bh_writes) May 27, 2019

A JCB excavator is the most common brand we’re used to seeing on Indian roads when it needs digging.