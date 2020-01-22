Agra: During his trip to India, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos did all things touristy as he visited the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra, with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez.

The couple visited the Mughal-era monument on Tuesday and the pictures of the couple are being widely shared on social media.

The pictures show Bezos and Sanchez happily posing for the shutterbugs while standing in front of the reflecting pool which leads to the mausoleum. Bezos was pictured wearing a cream color suit, navy blue shirt and black glasses, while Sanchez donned a white and orange-coloured dress with a black belt.

The duo stayed at the Taj Mahal for about two hours and apparently took a lot of pictures. Here are some of them:

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez in front of the reflecting pool which leads to the 338-year-old mausoleum, the Taj Mahal in Agra, India on Tuesday pic.twitter.com/smpkGXL0TE — Conan UA 🏝️ (@Pavlo_UA) January 21, 2020

Today at Taj Mahal it seems. Quite a bit of work/ personal trip for @JeffBezos this time.https://t.co/X42CFxkoFM https://t.co/P4VoFLsJVe — digbijay mishra (@digbijaymishra1) January 21, 2020

Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez in front of the reflecting pool which leads to the 338-year-old mausoleum, the Taj Mahal in Agra, India. #indiatoursservices#indiatourguide #privatetajmahalphototour #privateindiatrip #privateagratrip #privateindiatour pic.twitter.com/B07nAa54oi — Taj Mahal Tours (@kaimurholidays) January 22, 2020

Meanwhile, on Monday Bezos announced plans to roll out a new fleet of electric rickshaws in India, in a bid to tackle climate change. The move came as part of Amazon’s global Climate Pledge, announced in September last year.

Prior to this, the richest man in the world last week announced a USD 1 billion investment in India during a conference in the national capital and later interacted with Bollywood stars and flew kites with local youths in Mumbai.

He also announced that Amazon will create as many as 10 lakh new jobs in India by 2025 through investments in technology, infrastructure and its logistics network.