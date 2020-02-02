California: Michael Sanchez, the brother of Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, has reportedly sued the billionaire Amazon founder and CEO, for defamation. In the lawsuit, Sanchez says that Bezos falsely accused him of leaking nude pictures and text messages to the National Enquirer and that the accusation has damaged his reputation.

Notably, the National Enquirer had used those texts and pictures to expose the affair between Lauren Sanchez and Bezos, in January 2019. Bezos was still married to his wife MacKenzie at the time the affair was revealed.

Further, Sanchez also says in the suit he was “scapegoated” when a private investigator and other federal authorities probed who leaked the messages to the National Enquirer, as per a TMZ report.

Michael has also claimed that he suffered damages because of the Bezos’ claim, with his house being searched by the FBI in full view of his neighbours, according to the report.

However, even her sister Lauren has constantly blamed him for being the source of the leaked nudes.

“Michael is my older brother. He secretly provided my most personal information to the National Enquirer — a deep and unforgivable betrayal. My family is hurting over this new baseless and untrue lawsuit, and we truly hope my brother finds peace,” Lauren Sanchez said.