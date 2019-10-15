Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston, who is popularly known for her role as Rachel in the series F.R.I.E.N.D.S has finally joined Instagram. She is known for keeping her life fiercely private so her decision of joining the photo-sharing app has surprised her fans. Soon after she the app, within an hour she fetched 253K followers and we are sure more will come.

She has also uploaded her first post and she knows what fans have most loved about her. She posted a picture from a reunion of all the F.R.I.E.N.D.S cast. In the picture, she can be seen taking a selfie with Matt LaBlanc, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer. Sharing the post, she wrote, “And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM. (sic)”

The caption she wrote for her Insta page went, “My friends call me Jen.” Many fans took the post as a hint that “Friends”, which ran for a successful 10 seasons from September 1994 to May 2004, might just be up for a return.

Take a look at her first post:

View this post on Instagram And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻 A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on Oct 15, 2019 at 6:03am PDT



Celebs who joined Aniston’s Insta page include her telly “Friends”, of course pals. On her part, Aniston is following Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez, Katy Perry, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Eva Mendes, Jessica Biel, Reese Witherspoon, Justin Timberlake, Orlando Bloom, Michelle Obama, and her ex, Justin Theroux.

Recently, she had been in the news for taking a dig at the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She said, “It wasn’t until the last couple of years when these streaming services were just sort of exploding with this amount of quality that I actually started to think, ‘Wow, that’s better than what I just did. And then you’re seeing what’s available out there and it’s just diminishing and diminishing in terms of, it’s big Marvel movies. Or things that I’m not just asked to do or really that interested in living in a green screen.”