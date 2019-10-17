Trust F.R.I.E.N.D.S star Jennifer Aniston to crack you up within seconds even outside of the television sitcom world and her recent video on Instagram is proof not just of her comic streak but also of her subtle art of shutting up trolls while thanking fans in the same post. The Rachel Green of Central Perk had joined the photo-sharing app, Instagram, on Tuesday with a selfie post featuring her F.R.I.E.N.D.S co-stars Matt LaBlanc, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer. The blurred picture instantly set trolls to work who asked why she did not have a better phone camera.

While the haters were at work, Jennifer clocked over 10 million followers on the social media platform within 24 hours of joining and came up with a perfect gratitude post while also shutting up the slammers. The recently shared second post shows Jennifer in her dressing room, checking her phone and instantly banging it down in frustration. Literally breaking her phone, Jennifer captioned the video, “I swear I didn’t mean to break it… Thank you guys for the kind, glitchy welcome (sic).”

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston, who is popularly known for her role as Rachel in the series F.R.I.E.N.D.S has finally joined Instagram. She is known for keeping her life fiercely private so her decision of joining the photo-sharing app has surprised her fans. Celebs who joined Jennifer’s Insta page include her telly “Friends”, of course. On her part, she is following Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez, Katy Perry, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Eva Mendes, Jessica Biel, Reese Witherspoon, Justin Timberlake, Orlando Bloom, Michelle Obama, and her ex, Justin Theroux.