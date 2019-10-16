Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston broke the internet on Tuesday after she joined Instagram and shared her first post with her F.R.I.E.N.D.S co-stars Matt LaBlanc, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer. In the picture, she can be seen taking a selfie and fans wondered if it’s F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion. She received a warm welcome from her fans and friends and she gained millions of followers within a few hours. Now, her Instagram has 7.3 million followers and we are sure she will have millions of more followers in days to come.

However, the selfie which was taken in dim light has grabbed the attention of Twitter users and they couldn’t help but complain about the poor quality of the picture. While some fans expected her to have a decent phone camera, others commented about her sense of framing while clicking photos. Some even commented that she must be having an Android or a bad phone camera.

View this post on Instagram And now we’re Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM 👋🏻 A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on Oct 15, 2019 at 6:03am PDT

One user commented, “I’d have expected Jennifer Aniston to have a decent camera on her phone and have at least a working grasp of framing.” While the other wrote, “You know Jennifer Aniston’s IG pic is real because the camera phone if from 1995.”

Check out the reactions here:

I’d have expected Jennifer Aniston to have a decent camera on her phone and have at least a working grasp of framing. https://t.co/gTLRmbiG0t — Peter G (@petercalmac) October 15, 2019

You know Jennifer Aniston’s IG pic is real because the camera phone if from 1995. pic.twitter.com/cuQmxZ36Gc — Kris (@5kl) October 15, 2019

Jennifer Aniston joins Instagram with THIS picture and I have two comments:

1. I can die happy now

2. Why doesn’t she have a better quality phone camera? pic.twitter.com/ZpWAf1lrVl — Olivia Foster (@Livsdarling) October 15, 2019

Am wondering what kind of camera phone Jennifer Aniston used to take this low-res photo? 🤔 https://t.co/M3089JbRjl — Mark OP (@mark_op) October 15, 2019

Looking at my Instagram today … Someone needs to get Jennifer Aniston a better phone camera … — Chaitanya (@chaits89) October 16, 2019

Jennifer Aniston: the camera on my phone is fucked, can we use someone else’s?

Mathew Perry: no pic.twitter.com/4IYJIIIITx — David Hughes (@david8hughes) October 16, 2019

Let’s be clear. It’s really bad selfie in dark, the light is horrible technically is everything wrong BUT these faces make it the most powefull post ever. #JenniferAniston — Oli ☘️ (@OliPlasil) October 15, 2019

Is it just me or is Jennifer Aniston’s Friends reunion pic a first draft selfie at best? Bad framing, obstructed faces, weird limbs… this moment deserved a retake. — Matt Looker (@marziepanic) October 15, 2019



Celebs who joined Aniston’s Insta page include her telly “Friends”, of course, pals. On her part, Aniston is following Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez, Katy Perry, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Eva Mendes, Jessica Biel, Reese Witherspoon, Justin Timberlake, Orlando Bloom, Michelle Obama, and her ex, Justin Theroux.