Making her digital debut with Code M and winning hearts with her glamorous photoshoots, Television actor Jennifer Winget has once again treated her fans with her beautiful picture. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her photo donning a gorgeous beige coloured gown. Flaunting her tattoo, she teamed up her look with a princess headband, stylish hair bun with few strands falling on face and a mixture of nude and bronze makeup, she looks stunning, as always. The picture will make you fall in love with her all over again.

She captioned the photo, “I spy with my little eye, a whole lot of love and happiness with it. (sic)”

Take a look at the picture:



Earlier, she has uploaded her photo in a sexy black dress teamed up with kohled yes and short hair styled in soft curls. She wrote, “Well aren’t I a ray of pitch black?! Welcome to the Darkside. (sic)”



Recently, she has shared a heartfelt note on her best friend’s wedding. Donning a pastel green saree with minimal makeup, pink blush and her tied into a perfect bun with a gajra, she looked drop-dead gorgeous. The post reads, “Today I reminisced back to how as kids we used to play dress up as brides and to now see you as a real bride, I think my heart exploded with love and happiness.”



She continued, “I know I may have said it over and over, and that there wasn’t any end to how many times I looked at you and thought it too, but you looked so so beautiful and radiant that I could only want for this happiness to increase by the hour. So as you begin this new chapter of your life, I wish for every dream to come in this adventure you kickstarted with your soulmate today. You deserve all and more and we’re all so blessed to be part of it. Continue to smile that lights our lives and hope to see it get wider by the day. You know I love you beyond measure and will always have your back.”

On the work front, Jennifer is making her digital debut with Alt Balaji’s Code M. She will also return to the small screen with the second season of Bayhadh.