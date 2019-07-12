Television actor Jennifer Winget is one of the hottest celebrities of the telly world. Whenever she posts her pictures on social media, it instantly goes viral, thanks to her massive fan following. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her sexy pictures in a multi-colour sports bra and grey tights. She teamed up her look with white sneakers, minimal makeup and a high ponytail. Flaunting her washboard abs, she took the internet by storm.

The pictures are from her latest photoshoot for the shoe brand and fans are smitten by her hot look. The post has garnered over two lakh likes within a couple of hours and still counting.

Take a look at the picture here:



Currently, Jennifer is in Jodhpur for the shooting of her upcoming web series Code M. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her pictures in the city of forts and she looked absolutely stunning. She has recently spent her day at a fort and looked like one of us in her comfortable clothing. Jennifer Winget donned a basic white tee, loose pants, comfortable sandals and a cap to protect from the direct heat. She is in Jodhpur for her upcoming web series Code M. In the series, she will be playing the role of an army officer.

Reports suggested that Jennifer Winget will be back with season 2 of Beyhadh and although the producer of the show had confirmed that they are working on coming back with season 2 of the show, there has been no official confirmation on the same. He told Pinkvilla, ” Later part of the year we will start Beyhadh 2. The conversations are on. No information given on that. Right now nothing is finalised. The storyline we have finalised though.”

Apart from Code M, she will be hosting the upcoming season of Nach Baliye along with comedian Sunil Grover.