Actor Jennifer Winget, who is winning hearts with her stint as Maya on Beyhadh 2, has shared a new poster of her upcoming web series Code M. In the series, she is playing the role of an Army officer named Monica. In the poster shared on Instagram, she can be seen training herself in boxing with a boxing bag hanged in front of her. Clad in a black sports bra and matching lowers, the poster will leave the fans excited for the web series.

Earlier talking about it, she told IANS, “The first season was all about Maya’s obsession with love, and in the second season it is all about her obsession with revenge. I can assure you that season two of ‘Beyhadh’ is going to be darker, scarier, crazier and much more intense.”

She added, “I feel the reason why season one worked was that all of us were in sync with each other. It was because of the music, the scenes, the writing, the taking — everything was in sync. So is the case now. It is just that now the idea is not to compete with any other show, but to compete with ourselves, to compete with the first season of ‘Beyhadh’.”

Meanwile, on the work front, she is being featured on Beyhadh 2. Talking about the show, she said earlier, “I think you do feel pressure but our team is really good and we take pressure in a positive way. When we posted a picture of ‘Beyhadh 2’ on social media for the first time, the response we got was special. It was then that it really sunk in me how big Beyhadh is. I think that pressure motivates us to do a better job.”