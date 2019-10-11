After Bepannaah, television actor Jennifer Winget is returning to the small screen in an intense and revenge-seeking role of Maya on the show Beyhadh 2. However, she has also remained in the buzz with her social media updates. During the break, she has travelled across the country and had a gala time with her friends. She also made her digital debut with Code M where she played the role of an Army officer.

On Thursday night, she attended the success party of Ekta Kapoor and looked stunning in the hot pink one-shouldered dress. She completed her look with a black shrug, smokey eyes, subtle makeup, a pair of earrings, golden bracelet and hair styled in a neat bun with strings of hair falling on her face. With nude lipstick and sultry look, she looked her sexiest best.

Taking to Instagram, she captioned the photos as, “Turned me into one hot mess last night. All thanks to this three’s company @kareenparwani @mukheshpatilmakeup @hairbyshardajadhav. (sic)”

Earlier, she has shared her no-makeup selfie in a floral white hoodie and the intense look on her face is what you can’t miss. Jennifer looks gorgeous in the no make-up look and we can’t stop gushing over her. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Everyone’s a gangsta, till a gangsta walks in the room! (sic)”

View this post on Instagram everyone's a gangsta, till a gangsta walks in the room! A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Oct 4, 2019 at 3:38am PDT



Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in the iconic role of Maya on the show Bayhadh 2. Speaking about her character, Jennifer revealed during the live streaming that Maya is back with an agenda and she has hatred on her mind. She said, “In Beyhadh, Maya was looking for love and she was hungry for attention. But in Beyhadh 2, Maya is back with an agenda and she has hatred on her mind. Everyone wanted to know, who Maya is in the first season but now everyone is aware of the lengths Maya can go to get her things done.”