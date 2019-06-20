Television actor Jennifer Winget is currently gearing up for her very first web series Code M where she will be playing the role of an army officer. She is not an avid social media user but whenever she posts a picture or a video online, it goes instantly viral. Earlier today was a treat to her fans as she uploaded her beautiful picture after a few days. In the photo, the Bepannaah actor can be seen donning a red outfit teamed up with minimal makeup and hot red lipstick. With killer expressions and hair fallen on her face, she looks gorgeous undoubtedly.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “What doesn’t kill you, only makes you blonder Not if boredom gets you first! (sic)”

Check out the post here:



Recently, she has also revealed her look from her web series Code M. Talking about it, she said in a statement, “I am really excited to be playing the role of an Army officer. When you portray such a character, there comes a lot of responsibility with it. Realising how interesting this challenge would be, is the very reason why I took it up.” She will be seen as a military lawyer in ALTBalaji’s courtroom drama Code M. Her character, Monica, is clumsy and forgetful, but full of zest for life.



“Playing Monica is no easy feat, as she being part of the Army required me to work on my fitness as there are a lot of action-packed scenes in the series. Monica is very passionate, she’s the first card-holder, candle-carrier, dog-rescuer, hand-holder on the spot when required,” she added.

Apart from the web series, she will also be hosting reality dance show Nach Baliye alongside comedian Sunil Grover.