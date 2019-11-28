Popular TV actor Jennifer Winget recently turned bridesmaid at her manager and very good friend Simone DCruz’s wedding. She was seen having a gala time with her friends and recently shared another picture from the wedding and it only had the full picture. The Beyhadh 2 actor’s picture has set the social media hot and we are not joking. She looked ethereal in a sea-green coloured gown.

Jennifer completed the look by keeping her hair tied up in a loose knotted bun and ornamented it with some little white flowers. With a bouquet in her hand, Jennifer proved to be a beautiful bridesmaid to Simone. She took to Instagram to share an oh-so-hot and pretty picture and captioned it as, “View from the top”.

In the shared picture, Jennifer is seen standing on a staircase and posing like a gorgeous diva. However, what steals the show more, is her blushed cheeks and contagious smile. Well, while she doesn’t make eye contact with the camera, we wonder, she is giving some of her candid poses.

Take a look at Jennifer Winget’s hot and breezy picture here:

View this post on Instagram View from the top A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Nov 27, 2019 at 2:44am PST

Jennifer is all set to feature on her new show Beyhadh 2 and she is leaving no stone unturned to promote her show. The promos of the show have been loved by her fans and they are excited to watch her in the villainous role of Maya.