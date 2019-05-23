Television actor Jennifer Winget, who is known for a perfectly toned body and flawless beauty, never misses showcasing her style statement in beautiful outfits. With 7.7 million followers on Instagram, she never misses grabbing eyeballs with her hot and sexy pictures. In the last few days, she was spotted partying and vacationing as soon as her popular show Bepannaah went off-air. Though she was not seen on a small screen, she has managed to be in the buzz with her photoshoots and more. Earlier today, she took to the photo-sharing app to share her couple of pictures flaunting her sense of style and fashion.

In the first picture, she can be seen dressed in a black and white thigh-high slit gown. With smokey eyes and sexy short hair look, she poses while sitting on the couch and we are smitten by her look.

In another picture, she poses seductively in a black outfit. She completed her look with subtle makeup and killer expressions.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “When it comes to footwear; I’m guilty, I have a fetish and with @skechersindia , I am spoilt for choice. Crushing over your new CALI range that feels comfy and looks stylish with any outfit. Each one, pick one #SkechersCali.”(sic)

Check out her picture here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her picture playing and dribbling a basketball at the court. Dressed in a white tank top and grey lowers, she has teamed up her look with a cap and sneakers. She has tied her hair in a ponytail and can be seen dribbling the ball at the basketball court. The picture speaks volume of her sporting spirit and it will inspire you to go out and play instantly. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Laters, Gotta Bounce!” (sic)

Meanwhile, on the professional front, she will be hosting dance reality show along with comedian Sunil Grover.