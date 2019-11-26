Television actor Jennifer Winget is all set to feature on her new show Beyhadh 2 and she is leaving no stone unturned to promote her show. The promos of the show have been loved by her fans and they are excited to watch Jennifer in the villainous role of Maya. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her pictures from the launch of her upcoming romantic drama thriller series Beyhadh 2.

In the photos, she looks hot in black dress teamed up with burgundy hair and bold makeup. She completed her look with white heels. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Black is back with some rouge hair for #beyhadh2 Looking sharp, Feeling Good! @sonytvofficial #2nddecember #9pm. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:



During the launch, she spoke about her new show and said, “The first season was all about Maya’s obsession with love, and in the second season it is all about her obsession with revenge. I can assure you that season two of ‘Beyhadh’ is going to be darker, scarier, crazier and much more intense.”

She added, “I feel the reason why season one worked was that all of us were in sync with each other. It was because of the music, the scenes, the writing, the taking — everything was in sync. So is the case now. It is just that now the idea is not to compete with any other show, but to compete with ourselves, to compete with the first season of ‘Beyhadh’.”

The actor gained success with the 2016 show Beyhadh, where she plays Maya, who is obsessed with her husband. The show saw her in a negative role for the first time, and it soon became popular. Now, the show is getting a reboot. Beyhadh 2 will feature Jennifer as Maya, along with actors Shivin Narang and Ashish Choudhary.

In the new promo that was released on the Internet, we see Jennifer in a really intense avatar. The promo starts with a shot of an archaic clock with Maya saying that she is now in charge of people’s time.

Beyhadh 2 is going to replace Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati on Sony TV. Asked if she is feeling any pressure, Jennifer replied, “I think you do feel pressure but our team is really good and we take pressure in a positive way.” “When we posted a picture of ‘Beyhadh 2’ on social media for the first time, the response we got was special. It was then that it really sunk in me how big Beyhadh is. I think that pressure motivates us to do a better job.”

The show will air from December 2.

With inputs from IANS!