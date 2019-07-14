Basking in glory over the grand success of her last project ‘Bepannaah’, Jennifer Winget is in the headlines for sharing a heartfelt note on her best friend’s wedding. Jennifer recently attended her childhood friend’s wedding and can be seen playing the perfect bridesmaid for her friend Rubina. While sharing a series of emotional pictures with the bride, she wrote, “Today I reminisced back to how as kids we used to play dress up as brides and to now see you as a real bride, I think my heart exploded with love and happiness.”

She continued, “I know I may have said it over and over, and that there wasn’t any end to how many times I looked at you and thought it too, but you looked so so beautiful and radiant that I could only want for this happiness to increase by the hour. So as you begin this new chapter of your life, I wish for every dream to come in this adventure you kickstarted with your soulmate today. You deserve all and more and we’re all so blessed to be part of it. Continue to smile that lights our lives and hope to see it get wider by the day. You know I love you beyond measure and will always have your back.”

Jennifer Winget’s fashion sense has a personality of its own. She is giving us some major fashion goals and ideas for ethnic attires for the upcoming wedding season. She wore a pastel green saree with minimal makeup, pink blush and her tied into a perfect bun with a gajra.

Take a look at the pictures below:



There are reports that have been doing the rounds that the popular psycho thriller Beyhadh is set to return to the small screen with Season 2. While Jennifer Winget, who played the lead role of Maya, will continue to be part of the show, her obsession – played by Kushal Tandon – may not join the cast this time around.