Television actor Jennifer Winget is currently busy with the shoot of her popular show Bayhadh 2 where she plays the role ‘Maya’. She is also riding on the success of her latest release web series Code M, which also marks her debut in the digital world. She is a pet lover and often shares her pictures with her fluffy friend. Now, while shooting for her show, she was seen playing with a street dog and it is the most adorable thing on the internet today.

Taking to Instagram, she has shared her pictures in black top paired with denim, black jacket and matching boots. She teamed up with subtle makeup and hair styled in soft curls. At a picturesque location with a river flowing in the backdrop, she plays with the dog and it brings joy on her face.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Pure joy! #beyhadh2.” (sic)

Take a look at the photos here:

View this post on Instagram Pure joy! 🐾 #beyhadh2 A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Jan 23, 2020 at 4:07am PST



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is being featured in the iconic role of Maya on the show Bayhadh 2. Speaking about her character, Jennifer revealed during the live streaming that Maya is back with an agenda and she has hatred on her mind. She said, “In Beyhadh, Maya was looking for love and she was hungry for attention. But in Beyhadh 2, Maya is back with an agenda and she has hatred on her mind. Everyone wanted to know, who Maya is in the first season but now everyone is aware of the lengths Maya can go to get her things done.”

Talking about her web series, Code M, she said in a statement, “I am really excited to be playing the role of an Army officer. When you portray such a character, there comes a lot of responsibility for it. Realising how interesting this challenge would be, is the very reason why I took it up.” She will be seen as a military lawyer in ALTBalaji’s courtroom drama Code M. Her character, Monica, is clumsy and forgetful, but full of zest for life.”



“Playing Monica is no easy feat, as she being part of the Army required me to work on my fitness as there are a lot of action-packed scenes in the series. Monica is very passionate, she’s the first card-holder, candle-carrier, dog-rescuer, hand-holder on the spot when required,” she added.