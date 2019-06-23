Television actor Jennifer Winget has revealed her another look from her upcoming web series Code M. In the series, she will be playing the role of an army officer. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her picture from one of the sequences of the series. In the photo, she can be seen donning a brown top teamed up with grey pants and shoes. With sunglasses and hair open, she stands in front of an army headquarters.

“What the door says! #NationIsBAE #MonicaOnAMission #CodeM. (sic)”

Check out the picture here:

View this post on Instagram What the door says! #NationIsBAE #MonicaOnAMission #CodeM A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Jun 23, 2019 at 12:06am PDT



Earlier, talking about the web series, she said in a statement, “I am really excited to be playing the role of an Army officer. When you portray such a character, there comes a lot of responsibility for it. Realising how interesting this challenge would be, is the very reason why I took it up.” She will be seen as a military lawyer in ALTBalaji’s courtroom drama Code M. Her character, Monica, is clumsy and forgetful, but full of zest for life.

“Playing Monica is no easy feat, as she being part of the Army required me to work on my fitness as there are a lot of action-packed scenes in the series. Monica is very passionate, she’s the first card-holder, candle-carrier, dog-rescuer, hand-holder on the spot when required,” she added.

Apart from the web series, she will also be hosting reality dance show Nach Baliye alongside comedian Sunil Grover.