Television actor Jennifer Winget is winning hearts with her villainous character on the show Beyhadh 2. The show is doing pretty well in terms of the TRPs and has even gained a lot of popularity. Taking to Instagram, she has shared the throwback picture of younger Maya from season 2. The show has managed to keep the fans glued to their television screens and is elated to watch if Maya has discarded her hatred and instead chose to love. The fans also love the chemistry between Jennifer and Shivin Narang.

In the photo shared, she has given a glimpse of Maya ten years back. Striking a pose with a bouquet, she donned a white top teamed up with a black and white printed bodycon skirt. Sporting a short hair look, she will set your heart racing.

The picture was captioned, “#Throwback10 Maya Then! #Beyhadh2 #staytuned.” (sic)

Take a look at the photo here:

View this post on Instagram #Throwback10 Maya Then! #Beyhadh2 #staytuned A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1) on Feb 3, 2020 at 6:12am PST



Earlier, the team of the show was in Rishikesh to shoot for the major twist of the show. From river rafting to enjoying with pets on the sets to attending Ganga arti, the team had loads of fun during their stay at Rishikesh. The team jet-off to shoot Rudra and Maya’s wedding in the temple of Rishikesh. The show will witness the major twist in the coming episodes.



Meanwhile, on the work front, she is being featured in the iconic role of Maya on the show Beyhadh 2. Speaking about her character, Jennifer revealed during the live streaming that Maya is back with an agenda and she has hatred on her mind. She said, “In Beyhadh, Maya was looking for love and she was hungry for attention. But in Beyhadh 2, Maya is back with an agenda and she has hatred on her mind. Everyone wanted to know, who Maya is in the first season but now everyone is aware of the lengths Maya can go to get her things done.”