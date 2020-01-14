Television actor Jennifer Winget is all set to win hearts with her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Code M. The web series that will be premiering on January 15 has left her fans excited for the show. This is also the first time that the Beyhadh actor will be playing the role of an army officer. Now, sharing some fun and light-hearted moments from the shoot of the show on Instagram, she has set her fans heart aflutter.

In the photos, she can be seen dressed in an army officer uniform with braided hair and subtle makeup. She has also shared the photos with the lead actor Tanuj Virwani as they share laughter on the sets. She has also shared her picture from her training session where she lifts dumbbells in a sexy black sports bra and lowers.

She has also shared the long post where she has thanked her co-stars for being perfect support and Ekta Kapoor for entrusting the role of Monica Mehra to her.

In the post, she wrote, “ Giving you a sneak peek into some fun light-hearted moments till you are introduced to the real deal tomorrow on @altbalaji and @zee5premium ONLY ONE DAY TO GO FOR #CODEM I just have to thank @akshayindahouse for being my guiding light all through the show and even after. On to this absolute cracker of an actor and best human being ever!! @tanujvirwani It’s only upwards and onwards now!!”

Take a look at the photos here:



“And Mr. Rajat Kapoor what can I say, it has been my absolute honour to have gotten the opportunity to work with you. @ektaravikapoor and @samkhan No words will spell out thank you enough. Thank you for entrusting Monica Mehra to me and giving me the reigns to run with your vision of her. Code M has been a life changing opportunity for me. To the show’e writers, ADs, our DOP Shaanu and our entire extended cast and crew. Thank you so much for making me look, speak and be Major Monica Mehra to the T! I think together, we’ve really cracked the code!;) #onemoredaytogo”, she added.

Earlier, talking about the web series, she said in a statement, “I am really excited to be playing the role of an Army officer. When you portray such a character, there comes a lot of responsibility for it. Realising how interesting this challenge would be, is the very reason why I took it up.” She will be seen as a military lawyer in ALTBalaji’s courtroom drama Code M. Her character, Monica, is clumsy and forgetful, but full of zest for life.”

“Playing Monica is no easy feat, as she being part of the Army required me to work on my fitness as there are a lot of action-packed scenes in the series. Monica is very passionate, she’s the first card-holder, candle-carrier, dog-rescuer, hand-holder on the spot when required,” she added.

Apart from the web series, she is also being featured on Beyhadh 2.