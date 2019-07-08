TV’s favourite actor Jennifer Winget is enjoying her fort time in Jodhpur. She keeps teasing her fans with her photos from the trips and we can’t help but just gush over her. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her pictures in the city of forts and she looked absolutely stunning. She has recently spent her day at a fort and looked like one of us in her comfortable clothing.

Jennifer Winget donned a basic white tee, loose pants, comfortable sandals and a cap to protect from the direct heat. She is in Jodhpur for her upcoming web series Code M. In the series, she will be playing the role of an army officer.

Take a look at Jennifer Winget’s pictures here:

A few days ago, Jennifer shared the look of an army officer from the series. She wore a brown top teamed up with grey pants and shoes. With sunglasses and hair open, she stands in front of an army headquarters.

What the door says! #NationIsBAE #MonicaOnAMission #CodeM



On the work front, Jennifer was last seen in Bepannaah along with Harshad Chopra. In fact, people really appreciated her chemistry with Harshad. The show went off-air and talking about it she said, “The show ended in seven months and I think we could have given it a better ending, as I felt it was a bit abrupt”.

Reports suggested that Jennifer Winget will be back with season 2 of Beyhadh and although the producer of the show had confirmed that they are working on coming back with season 2 of the show, there has been no official confirmation on the same.