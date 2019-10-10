In a one of a kind, limited edition shoe injected with holy water went out of the stock within minutes. Yes, you heard us right! The shoes that cost a whopping amount of $3000 was sold within a few minutes and its USP is that it is filled with holy water from the Jordan River. A closer look at the shoe will make you see river’s holy water floating in the sole.

The pair of sneakers are white Nike Air Max 97 which is termed as ‘Jesus Shoes’ and it is manufactured by a Brooklyn-based creative label MSCHF. Well, its high price is not only because of the holy water, but the kicks also have the Bible Verse Matthew 14:25, the passage that describes Jesus walking on water and it also represents a single blood drop of Christ. Apart from this, it has other religious insights such as scented insoles, a crucifix fixed with the laces, a red sole which also represents the red shoes that are traditionally worn by past Popes.

Talking to the New York Post, the head of commerce Daniel Greenberg said, “We thought of that Arizona Iced Tea and Adidas collab, where they were selling shoes that [advertised] a beverage company that sells iced tea at bodegas. So we wanted to make a statement about how absurd collab culture has gotten.”

The shoe box also represents some religious insights that display an angel and a seal that resembles the official paper seal.

Greenberg claimed that he experimented with less than a dozen such pairs of shoes and they had no plan of creating more. However, the founder of the brand, Gabriel Whaley has hinted that there may be ‘second coming’ in the future.