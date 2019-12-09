Bareilly: When someone mentions Bareilly, the first thing which comes to our mind is the iconic Bollywood song, ‘Jhumka gira re, Bareilly ke bazaar me’. Actress Sadhana’s chartbuster song made the city so famous, that three years ago, the Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) decided to install a ‘jhumka’ structure in the city.

Now, Bareilly has finally found its ‘jhumka’ as the BDA installed the jhumka structure at Parsakhera trisection. According to BDA officials, around 40 per cent work remains and it is expected to be completed by the month-end. The structure will be formally inaugurated in January according to BDA secretary AK Singh.

“The jhumka will be ready by the New Year eve. The jhumka which is 14-feet high and weighs around two quintals is ready but the work of landscaping, beautification and lighting around the main structure remains to be done. The jhumka, which will be embedded with colourful stones and zariwork, is 2.43 meters in diameter,” said Bareilly Development Authority secretary AK Singh.

The spot where the main structure is installed is to be developed in a manner that will give the structure a landscape look, with beautiful lighting enhancing its appeal. Trained artisans have been employed for the purpose and efforts are on to turn the area into a major tourist spot.

The Bareilly Development Authority had conceived the project around three years ago, taking a cue from a song ‘jhumka gira re’ which popularized the city and associated it with the ‘jhumka’, although the city has no relation with ‘jhumka’ in reality.

The iconic song was from Sunil Dutt-Sadhana Starrer “Mera Saya”, released in 1966.

