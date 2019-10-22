The trailer of much-anticipated film Pagalpanti starring John Abraham, Ileana D’cruz, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Kharbanda among others has released today. The trailer will tickle your funny bones and will remind you of the film Welcome. The dialogues from the flick are already trending on social media, thanks to the creative minds of Twitter.
The trailer has inspired hilarious memes online and many Twitterati has compared the dialogue “Hum crorepati ban sakte hai” with Kaun Banega Crorepati while many others have compared with cricket. Some has also taken the Game of Thrones and Bran Stark twist with the dialogue “Me Yaha baithe baithe dekh sakta hu”.
Some netizens also used Illeana D’Cruz dialogue “Mujhe mere paise chahiye abhi ke abhi” with their day-to-day life.
Check out the hilarious memes here:
However, the netizens have loved the trailer and have been excited about the film. The film revolves around John as a down-on-luck who changes from one job to other and his lady love Sanjana (played by Ileana) who constantly land into trouble because of her beau’s bad luck. The chase behind the money and mafia played by Anil Kapoor and Saurav Shukla will remind you of the film Welcome.
Helmed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Manggat and Abhishek Pathak, the film will hit the screens on November 22. The film is co-produced by Vinos Bhanushali Shiv Chanana, Aditya Chowksey and Sanjeev Joshi.