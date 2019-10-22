The trailer of much-anticipated film Pagalpanti starring John Abraham, Ileana D’cruz, Anil Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Kharbanda among others has released today. The trailer will tickle your funny bones and will remind you of the film Welcome. The dialogues from the flick are already trending on social media, thanks to the creative minds of Twitter.

The trailer has inspired hilarious memes online and many Twitterati has compared the dialogue “Hum crorepati ban sakte hai” with Kaun Banega Crorepati while many others have compared with cricket. Some has also taken the Game of Thrones and Bran Stark twist with the dialogue “Me Yaha baithe baithe dekh sakta hu”.

Some netizens also used Illeana D’Cruz dialogue “Mujhe mere paise chahiye abhi ke abhi” with their day-to-day life.

Check out the hilarious memes here:

#PagalpantiTrailer Theon Greyjoy to Yarra Greyjoy during Horse ride: pic.twitter.com/f2ClKyt3dA — Pulkit (@voxxpopli) October 22, 2019

#PagalpantiTrailer

*Dhoni on strike, need 6 runs in 1 ball* Team in dressing room : pic.twitter.com/k7jzPpNunl — कौशल (@_kaushalKishor) October 22, 2019

#PagalpantiTrailer

No one Literally no one Popular mobile brand for

their battery:- pic.twitter.com/5Ewd1lrAZM — Dilip Rangwani (@ItsRDil) October 22, 2019

#PagalpantiTrailer

Interviewer to Pakistan Science and Technology minister Fawad Chaudhry:

Why Pakistan doesn’t have any lunar mission till date? Fawad Chaudhry:👇 pic.twitter.com/N8phUzMSu7 — NaughtyBoy (@Godiswatching19) October 22, 2019

When team is in trouble and Rahul Dravid comes out to bat.

Dravid to the pitch: #PagalpantiTrailer pic.twitter.com/qoZn2UPIfo — Kishan Jhunjhunwala (@Jhunjhunastic) October 22, 2019

#PagalpantiTrailer Me to my dad before goa trip pic.twitter.com/1Q7ebiakzA — The PARTH (@Theparthworld) October 22, 2019

After delivering the final assignment to the client,Photographer be Like#PagalpantiTrailer pic.twitter.com/o7tpkrd4wb — Shubhankar Sadhale (@Shubusadhale) October 22, 2019

#PagalpantiTrailer

Every time an App releases referral offer Each and Every Indian: pic.twitter.com/8zo1XyPK6R — Pulkit (@voxxpopli) October 22, 2019

During collegedays, after getting any business idea in mind

Me:#PagalpantiTrailer pic.twitter.com/VfML49ON6g — dumped guy (@DumpedGuay) October 22, 2019

PMC bank account holders to bank manager after hearing about the scam. #PagalpantiTrailer @Ileana_Official pic.twitter.com/abs1s6o0Xv — Tejveer Singh Rajawat (@TejveerSinghRa7) October 22, 2019

#PagalpantiTrailer

When relatives gives my money to mother instead of me

Me to my mother: pic.twitter.com/Jt1Rrt49Mp — sandesh dabi (@sandeshdabi16) October 22, 2019



However, the netizens have loved the trailer and have been excited about the film. The film revolves around John as a down-on-luck who changes from one job to other and his lady love Sanjana (played by Ileana) who constantly land into trouble because of her beau’s bad luck. The chase behind the money and mafia played by Anil Kapoor and Saurav Shukla will remind you of the film Welcome.

Helmed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Manggat and Abhishek Pathak, the film will hit the screens on November 22. The film is co-produced by Vinos Bhanushali Shiv Chanana, Aditya Chowksey and Sanjeev Joshi.