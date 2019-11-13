New York: On Tuesday, People Magazine named 40-year-old US singer, John Legend as this year’s Sexiest Man Alive. The multi-talented singer and actor and winner of the prestigious Emmy, Grammy, and Oscar, is the 34th man to earn this achievement.

Blake Shelton, who was named Sexiest Man Alive in 2017, broke this news on “The Voice”, saying that his fellow coach Legend, was the recipient of this year’s honour.

“It is my duty to formally introduce the next ‘Sexiest Man Alive. He just so happens to be here tonight. Ladies and gentlemen, the man, the myth, the Legend: 2019’s Sexiest Man Alive”, Shelton announced on the show followed by a thunderous applause.

John Legend Is PEOPLE's #SexiestManAlive 2019: 'I'm Excited but a Little Scared at the Same Time' https://t.co/qBIpYSozLf pic.twitter.com/gByepXc7dN — People (@people) November 13, 2019

Reacting to it, Legend said that the honour could bring some unwanted attention, especially as he follow Idris to the title. Last year, People had crowned Idris Elba as its Sexiest Man Alive.

He told People magazine: “Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m (also) following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!”

1995 John would be very perplexed to be following 2018 @IdrisElba as #SexiestManAlive. Hell, 2019 John is about as equally perplexed but thank you @People for finding me sexy. I'll take it 🤓 pic.twitter.com/Gw1la5Ebv4 — John Legend (@johnlegend) November 13, 2019

Legend also joked and said that he is pleased as his wife is now proud of him. Well, Legend’s wife, model-television host, Chrissy Teigen was quick to respond to the news and posted a series of hilarious posts.

She even updated her bio to: ”currently sleeping with people’s sexiest man alive”!

my secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people's sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!! pic.twitter.com/xu7ygnhOZk — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

I cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive. it's my new Starbucks holiday cup — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

Legend is a 10-time Grammy winner who won a Tony Award for co-producing a Broadway play. He also won an Emmy for his work on rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar while he took home an Oscar in 2015 for co-writing the song Glory from the film Selma.

Legend has two children with model-television host Chrissy Teigen.