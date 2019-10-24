Ahead of Diwali festival, Bollywood celebrities urge for cracker free and green Diwali. One of them is actor Juhi Chawla who posted a video on her social media account supporting the ‘Firecracker free Diwali’ and celebrating the festival with desi diyas. She has shared a DIY trick for affordable homemade diya to try this festive season.

While making diya, Juhi explained how she plans to light up her house with desi diyas, and captioned the video, “Did you know, Diwali in the traditional sense has little to do with myriad fireworks! This Diwali I plan to light up my house with desi diyas as nothing speaks festive more than the flickering light spread around the house. How do you plan to protect your environment this Diwali? Share your pledge in the comments below..”

Watch the video here:

Did you know, Diwali in the traditional sense, has little to do with myriad fireworks! This Diwali I plan to light up my house with desi diyas as nothing speaks festive more than the flickering light spread around the house 😁✨ pic.twitter.com/DC8NAYEbkZ — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) October 22, 2019

As Juhi has taken the initiative to celebrate her festival of lights the traditional way, she has also requested her fans to share the way they plan to celebrate their Diwali. But instead, netizens took her video in a completely different direction. In no time, her post was jam-packed with hundreds of trolls, slamming for being a ‘hypocrite’.

Some people pointed out the huge amount of fireworks that are burned during the IPL season (opening ceremony as well as matches) which her team Kolkata Knight Riders is a part of. Others asked her to give up electricity and cars and save the environment.

Take a look at the tweets:

I pledge to kickass Hypocrites whose environment friend ghost wakes up on Diwali&sleeps all the other times&contrarily takes part in fire cracking of new year Eve&costly weddings of the rich&also wish Happy Eid on a day when lacks of goats r slaughtered in the open for religion👊 — V!J∆¥|€U^^∆₹ (@Vijaykumar_bu) October 23, 2019

yeah… Stop using your cars Stop using electricity in your home and office fire one year save environment — Sridhar🇮🇳🇮🇳🛐 (@sridhar__TN) October 22, 2019

Did you know, when you invest in IPL, it has fireworks going out on its opening ceremony, closing ceremony and every 6 that’s hit? Practice what you preach! — AlkaSingh (@ThAlkaSingh) October 23, 2019

Yes Madamji, do have eco-friendly #Diwali..ditch those fuel-guzzling AC cars & lit up bungalows & all night parties, cycle to a nearby slum with those traditional diyas & light up some poor families’ shanties🙄

Let’s save the #Fireworks for celebrity weddings & New Year, hmmm?😎 pic.twitter.com/hXMxf92hHs — Rita Singh (@Rita_2110) October 23, 2019

I am gonna protect enviroment like Kolkata Knight Riders had protected after winning IPL 👇🏻✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/tLiPYUH0TV — Shash (@pokershash) October 23, 2019

On the professional front, Juhi Chawla has worked in Bollywood with her talented performances over the years. The actor has won many hearts with films Darr, Ishq, Aaina, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Yes Boss, Saajan Ka Ghar, Qayamat Se Qayamat and many more.