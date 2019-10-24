Ahead of Diwali festival, Bollywood celebrities urge for cracker free and green Diwali. One of them is actor Juhi Chawla who posted a video on her social media account supporting the ‘Firecracker free Diwali’ and celebrating the festival with desi diyas. She has shared a DIY trick for affordable homemade diya to try this festive season.
While making diya, Juhi explained how she plans to light up her house with desi diyas, and captioned the video, “Did you know, Diwali in the traditional sense has little to do with myriad fireworks! This Diwali I plan to light up my house with desi diyas as nothing speaks festive more than the flickering light spread around the house. How do you plan to protect your environment this Diwali? Share your pledge in the comments below..”
Watch the video here:
As Juhi has taken the initiative to celebrate her festival of lights the traditional way, she has also requested her fans to share the way they plan to celebrate their Diwali. But instead, netizens took her video in a completely different direction. In no time, her post was jam-packed with hundreds of trolls, slamming for being a ‘hypocrite’.
Some people pointed out the huge amount of fireworks that are burned during the IPL season (opening ceremony as well as matches) which her team Kolkata Knight Riders is a part of. Others asked her to give up electricity and cars and save the environment.
Take a look at the tweets:
On the professional front, Juhi Chawla has worked in Bollywood with her talented performances over the years. The actor has won many hearts with films Darr, Ishq, Aaina, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Yes Boss, Saajan Ka Ghar, Qayamat Se Qayamat and many more.