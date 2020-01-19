New Delhi: Exactly 30 years ago on January 19, 1990, as many as 5 lakh Kashmiri Pandits were forced to flee the Kashmir Valley, as a result of being targeted by Islamic jihadis.

As the slogans of “Ralive, Tsalive ya Galive (convert to Islam, leave the place or perish)” reverberated, Kashmir Pandits were forced to flee their homeland as they were targeted by extremists, virtually turning them into refugees in their own country.

According to Kashmiri Pandits, over 300 Hindus were killed between 1989-90 and the massacre continued even after 1990. Even after 3 decades have passed, families of Pandits who were brutally killed by terrorists are still waiting for justice.

Meanwhile, displaced Kashmiri Hindus are still longing to return to their homeland with honour and dignity. Those living in the national capital are now expecting the Centre to chart out a concrete roadmap for their safe return and rehabilitation in the trouble-torn valley.

As the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits completed 30 years today, scores of citizens reiterated the same, demanding justice. Here is what they tweeted:

● They were kille brutally.

● Their Property was burned.

● Women were raped.

● They were forced to leave thr own land. 👉And still they r waiting for d justice.#Justice4KashmiriHindus pic.twitter.com/P5g4Rbnq4P — 🌼Nilam Dupade🌼 (@NilamDupade) January 19, 2020

India has seen several changes ever since that fateful night in 1990. New governments have come and gone, multiple developments have come forth, but scores of Kashmiri Pandits who were chased out of their homes have still not been able to find a way back. #Justice4KashmiriHindus pic.twitter.com/auCV72jlh4 — Shivalila Gubyad (@ShivalilaGubyad) January 19, 2020

#Justice4KashmiriHindus How pathetic is the situation of Kashmiri Hindus in independent India that even in their own country, they are living like refugees ! Let us work together to settle this issue, otherwise next generation will never forgive us. pic.twitter.com/LnlrgFKFYA — Aditya Shastri (@shastria) January 19, 2020

The dark night of January 19, 1990, had stirred into life the worst nightmares of Kashmiri Pandits.

📢 Screaming from loud speakers and crowded streets was a message –

👉Ralive, Tsaliv ya Galive (either convert to Islam, leave the land, or die).#Justice4KashmiriHindus pic.twitter.com/clGJyBEgE8 — Shivalila Gubyad (@ShivalilaGubyad) January 19, 2020

On 19 January, 1990, Hindu Kashmiri Pandits

♦ 5 lakhs were evicted

♦ Women gang raped

♦ Thousands killed

♦ Houses were burnt

♦ Temples Destroyed

♦ Still living in exile

Till how many years will they live in exile#Justice4KashmiriHindus #KashmiriPandits pic.twitter.com/RzE7nQ2o3U — Lakshmi (@Lakshmi27958155) January 19, 2020

January 19, 1990, when the Kashmiri Hindus were given 3 choices

♦ Convert

♦ Die

♦ Leave kashmir, if they choose to leave kashmir then leave without your women folks

Today was the day of the Hindu exodus from the Kashmir Valley.#Justice4KashmiriHindus #KashmiriPandits pic.twitter.com/baVtLBjmvp — Lakshmi (@Lakshmi27958155) January 19, 2020

Ahead of the 30th anniversary, Twitter also trended #HumWapasAayenge (We Pledge to Return), inspired by the dialogue “Hum Aayenge Apne Watan” from the yet-to-be released film ‘Shikara’.

In July last year, Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Rajya Sabha that the central government is committed to bringing Kashmiri Pandits and Sufis back to the Valley saying a time will come when they will offer prayers at the famous Kheer Bhawani temple.