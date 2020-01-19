New Delhi: Exactly 30 years ago on January 19, 1990, as many as 5 lakh Kashmiri Pandits were forced to flee the Kashmir Valley, as a result of being targeted by Islamic jihadis.
As the slogans of “Ralive, Tsalive ya Galive (convert to Islam, leave the place or perish)” reverberated, Kashmir Pandits were forced to flee their homeland as they were targeted by extremists, virtually turning them into refugees in their own country.
According to Kashmiri Pandits, over 300 Hindus were killed between 1989-90 and the massacre continued even after 1990. Even after 3 decades have passed, families of Pandits who were brutally killed by terrorists are still waiting for justice.
Meanwhile, displaced Kashmiri Hindus are still longing to return to their homeland with honour and dignity. Those living in the national capital are now expecting the Centre to chart out a concrete roadmap for their safe return and rehabilitation in the trouble-torn valley.
As the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits completed 30 years today, scores of citizens reiterated the same, demanding justice. Here is what they tweeted:
Ahead of the 30th anniversary, Twitter also trended #HumWapasAayenge (We Pledge to Return), inspired by the dialogue “Hum Aayenge Apne Watan” from the yet-to-be released film ‘Shikara’.
In July last year, Home Minister Amit Shah said in the Rajya Sabha that the central government is committed to bringing Kashmiri Pandits and Sufis back to the Valley saying a time will come when they will offer prayers at the famous Kheer Bhawani temple.