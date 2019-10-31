Remember Shefali Jariwala who rose to fame with 2002’s remix version of Kaanta Laga? The actor will be seen on the screen as she is the new wild card entry of Bigg Boss 13. She is the fourth wild entrant into the Bigg Boss house. The channel has made her entry official in a new promo featuring her grooving to her popular number. In a video, shared by Colors TV, Shefali can be seen telling the housemates over a speaker, “The house is clearly divided into two groups. All these dynamics are going to change this week.”

We have gone through her Instagram account and her pictures tell a lot about the actor. Here’s a list of hot and sizzling pictures and some unknown facts about Shefali Jariwala.

Take a look at the pics and facts about here:

Shefali Jariwala has featured in several music videos but she became a household name after her 2002 video album Kaanta Laga.

Shefali Jariwala has also appeared in a special role in Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra’s film Mujhse Shaadi Krogi as Bijli.

Shefali Jariwala has also featured in the remix versions of the songs Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar and Maal Bhari Aahe, as well as in Meet Bros’ music video Pyaar Humaayn Kis Mod Pe Le Aaya.

Shefali has worked in 2011’s Kannada film Hudugaru as Pankaja

In 2012, Shefali has appeared with her boyfriend in dance reality show Nach Baliye 5.

Shefali Jariwala married to Musician Harmeet Singh and in 2009, she was involved in a public divorce dispute with her singer husband Harmeet Gulzar(meet brothers).

Later on, she married actor Parag Tyagi in 2014

In 2018, Jariwala played the female protagonist in ALT Balaji’s web series Baby Come Naa opposite Shreyas Talpade

Meanwhile, the other three wild card contestants to get an entry into the show are Tehseen Poonawalla, Hindustani Bhau and Khesari Lal Yadav.