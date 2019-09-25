Bollywood actor Kiara Advani is currently vacationing in Lake Como, Italy and she is leaving no stone unturned to enjoy the scenic beauty of the country. After having a delicious breakfast this morning, she opted out for a yacht ride in a gorgeous bralette top teamed up with white pants and a pink hairband. She accessorised her look with a neckpiece, hoop earrings and sunglasses. The photo will definitely make you jealous of her mid-week relaxation. Needless to say, flaunting her perfectly toned abs, she looks smoking hot in the picture.

The post is going viral and has garnered over two lakh likes within a few minutes.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram 🦋 A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on Sep 25, 2019 at 7:11am PDT



Earlier, she has shared her picture Kiara set the mercury soaring as she posed before a lavishly laden breakfast table and fork in the mouth. She enjoyed her breakfast before Lake Como and mountains in the backdrop. The picture was captioned, “I’m one of those people who goes to bed early only so that I can wake up and eat my breakfast! Favourite meal of the day! #holidaybrekkieisthebest @bookingcom #ad (sic).”



Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kiara has been roped in to star opposite Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film is being directed by Anees Bazmee, produced by Bhushan Kumar and co-produced by Murad Khetani. Apart from this, she has Good News, where she stars alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. She has also wrapped up the shooting for the Vikram Batra biopic titled Shershaah opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She has also bagged Laxmmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar. Apart from this, she will be seen in Netflix original film, Guilty.