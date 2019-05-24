The first song of Shahid Kapoor- Kiara Advani’s film Kabir Singh ‘Bekhayali‘ just dropped in and the soul-stirring track is about love and heartbreak and will rightly evoke the intense feelings in you too. Bekhayali means unmindfulness and this poetic word depicts the pain and sorrow of loving and losing. Composed by Sachet-Parampara, “Bekhayali” is been written by Irshad Kamil and sung by Sachet Tandon. The track encapsulates the pain of heartbreak. The song video gives the viewers a glimpse of their blossoming love story and its tragic end with Preeti (Kiara Advani) marrying another man.

In the song, Shahid Kapoor can be seen smoking and drinking heavily to forget his past love life. It shows how deeply he loved his girlfriend and post the break up he is finding a hard time to cope up with the same. The song has garnered 1,134,522 views in an hour which has made Twitter go berserk.

Take a look at the reactions:

Omgggg @shahidkapoor what are you? 😱😱 You just keep getting better every time. #Bekhayali music video is so so good, and the song, wow 😦♥♥ — T ✍ (@ThatWeirdo__) May 24, 2019

#Bekhayali What A song yr… Hats of u @SachetParampara Sir… Full song is superb… New song Ho to Aisa Ho warna Na Ho pic.twitter.com/ePmNho9aS3 — Bishwajit Mondal (@bishurock12) May 24, 2019

Love Anthem Song Of the Year

My Fvrt seen

JAAN Jay Par Kiss Na Chot Jay 😜 #KabirSingh #Bekhayali pic.twitter.com/4oxKqfbUGL — S U N E O 😎 (@SuneoSir) May 24, 2019

Dard tumhara..

Badan mein mere…

Zeher ki tarah…

Utar raha hai!! #Bekhayalihttps://t.co/ubViS0LzBr — Sudhir SRKian (@sud_tyagi) May 24, 2019

#Bekhayali from #KabirSingh is an outstanding combination of lyricist #IrshadKamil and musician #SachetParampara. Hats off to this brilliant composition.

Lethal. ❤️ — شبیہہ الحسن (@ShabihU71041966) May 24, 2019

Kabir Singh is the official Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, which starred Vijay Devarakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead. Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who helmed the original, has directed the remake as well.

Watch the Bekhayali song here:

The movie will hit the screens on June 21.