Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s much-awaited film Kabir Singh has hit the theatres today. The Sandeep Vanga directorial is expected to be a film, which would offer a quality and unique viewing experience to the audiences. We all know the impact that the first look poster and the trailer of Kabir Singh had created. It went viral within no time with the audiences coming out with their own versions based on the theme of the movie. Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda.
Kabir Singh narrated the story of the male protagonist who finds himself unable to handle his life after his girlfriend marries another man due to family pressure. One thing is for sure, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s film will be the talk of social media today with the audience coming up with their reviews regarding it.
Film trade Analyst Taran Adarsh gave 3.5 stars and said the movie is powerful and not like the typical romantic saga. He wrote, “#OneWordReview…#KabirSingh: POWERFUL. Not the typical romantic saga. Unconventional, but powerful. Shahid is outstanding, career-best act. Kiara is lovely. Director Sandeep is an incredible storyteller. Overstretched runtime is a deterrent. #KabirSinghReview”.
Take a look at what the audiences have to say about the Kabir Singh film:
