Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s much-awaited film Kabir Singh has hit the theatres today. The Sandeep Vanga directorial is expected to be a film, which would offer a quality and unique viewing experience to the audiences. We all know the impact that the first look poster and the trailer of Kabir Singh had created. It went viral within no time with the audiences coming out with their own versions based on the theme of the movie. Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit film Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda.

Kabir Singh narrated the story of the male protagonist who finds himself unable to handle his life after his girlfriend marries another man due to family pressure. One thing is for sure, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s film will be the talk of social media today with the audience coming up with their reviews regarding it.

Film trade Analyst Taran Adarsh gave 3.5 stars and said the movie is powerful and not like the typical romantic saga. He wrote, “#OneWordReview…#KabirSingh: POWERFUL. Not the typical romantic saga. Unconventional, but powerful. Shahid is outstanding, career-best act. Kiara is lovely. Director Sandeep is an incredible storyteller. Overstretched runtime is a deterrent. #KabirSinghReview”.

Take a look at what the audiences have to say about the Kabir Singh film:

#KabirSingh is as AMAZING as #ArjunReddy

Even though i had seen arjun reddy 5-6 times

Kabir singh had its own magic and its own charisma

All thanks to the brilliant potrayal by @shahidkapoor

Career best performance hands down

The other superstar here is sandeep reddy vanga❤️ — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) June 21, 2019

#OneWordReview…#KabirSingh: POWERFUL.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½

Not the typical romantic saga. Unconventional, but powerful. Shahid is outstanding, career-best act. Kiara is lovely. Director Sandeep is an incredible storyteller. Overstretched runtime is a deterrent. #KabirSinghReview pic.twitter.com/5WiEEQJW2k — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 20, 2019

BREAKING NEWS : First Review #KabirSingh from UAE ! Best Romantic Movie of 2019 ! Full on engaging flick from start to end. @shahidkapoor gave Career Best Performance. @Advani_Kiara Stole the Show. MUST WATCH ! ⭐⭐⭐⭐ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairFilms) June 20, 2019

#KabirSingh is a must watch movie!!! @shahidkapoor ‘s best performance so far. Mind blowing.Aur @Advani_Kiara kya baath hai 😍 An absolutely trippy film. The audience is going to go mad. The background score just compliments everything. Superb Direction by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) June 20, 2019

All the best , my friend.. it looks like a winner all the way!! @shahidkapoor #kabirsingh pic.twitter.com/hxLwjvEpwN — Rohit Bose Roy (@rohitroy500) June 21, 2019

What a story!! A man who have all things in his life but made himself rebel for love.and give example of friends important in our life. best acting of his career @shahidkapoor also pretty done @Advani_Kiara and direction made it Perfect From my side 💥💥💥💥 #KabirSinghReview pic.twitter.com/rQ6hB9pNtF — Parth Sabhadiya (@ParthSabhadiya) June 21, 2019

Fans can’t stop talking about the film in every tweet. Let us know your feedback on the comment box below.