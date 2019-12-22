Redefining the weekend fun for us millennials this Sunday is South sensation Kajal Aggarwal whose bikini pictures while drenching in some pool fun at the Caribbean Island. Seen setting the Internet on fire, Kajal treated fans to a flood of hot and sexy pictures “riding flamingo.”

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajal shared the pictures featuring her in a multi-coloured bikini, striking sensuous poses while seated on the pool’s edge with an inflated unicorn tube next to her. In another set of pictures, Kajal can be seen slinging onto an inflated pink flamingo tube and fans can’t help but crave a similar getaway. While one post was captioned, “#pinkflamingo #lounging #floating #muchlikelife (sic),” another one was captioned, “#ridingflamingos (sic).”

Recently, Kajal joined the list of celebrities including Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and a few other popular Tollywood actors to make it to Madame Tussauds. Kajal Aggarwal is the first south Indian actress to achieve this honor. The wax statues of several famous superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and many others have been erected at the Singapore museum. She will be in Singapore on February 5, 2020, for the grand event to unveil the statue.

On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal made her acting debut with the 2004 Bollywood film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na and had her first Telugu film released in 2007, Lakshmi Kalyanam. She made a comeback to Bollywood with Singham (2011), which was a hit, while another film Special 26 (2013) was also a box office success.