For the strong-hearted Monday warriors who do chance upon South sensation Kajal Aggarwal‘s Maldives vacay pictures, wait till you get totally smitten by the diva’s hotness apart from the exotic location in the Carribean Islands. Making the Internet go weak-knees early Monday morning, Kajal made sure she kept fans hooked to her sultry updates which never seem to stop flooding social media platforms.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajal shared a couple of pictures and flaunted the school of dolphins chasing ahead of her speed boat as she watched from close quarters. Another picture showed Kajal swinging above the ocean waters with her sister. While the earlier post was captioned, “Zoom in to see what made my soul truly happy! #chasingdolphins ! Witnessed schools of adorable ones playing gleefully besides our speed boat. #dolphinsaremyspiritanimal #imconvinced Marco, @reethifaruwatersports ensured we saw these magnificent creatures, up close even though the weather gods were not in the mood for favours (sic),” the following one only held the hashtag, “#allshadesofblue @reethifaruresort (sic).”

View this post on Instagram #allshadesofblue @reethifaruresort A post shared by Kajal Aggarwal (@kajalaggarwalofficial) on Dec 22, 2019 at 9:14pm PST

Recently, Kajal joined the list of celebrities including Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and a few other popular Tollywood actors to make it to Madame Tussauds. Kajal Aggarwal is the first south Indian actress to achieve this honor. The wax statues of several famous superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and many others have been erected at the Singapore museum. She will be in Singapore on February 5, 2020, for the grand event to unveil the statue.

On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal made her acting debut with the 2004 Bollywood film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na and had her first Telugu film released in 2007, Lakshmi Kalyanam. She made a comeback to Bollywood with Singham (2011), which was a hit, while another film Special 26 (2013) was also a box office success.