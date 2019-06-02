South sensation Kajal Aggarwal, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Ajay Devgn in the blockbuster Singham, recently put out two no-makeup and no-filter pictures on her Instagram handle and fans can’t stop heaping praises at her bold move. Seen flaunting her freckles in the close-up shot, Kajal encouraged people to “start accepting who we are rather than defining or carving a different image for ourselves.”

In the first picture shared in monochrome, Kajal can be seen in a black spaghetti top, looking straight into the camera with her hair falling carelessly across her shoulders and the freckles on her face highlighted. The post was captioned, “And it took courage and supreme shedding of inhibitions (and an entire layer of makeup) to finally put this picture up. #bareface #sansmakeup #therealme #nofilterneeded #skinbeneaththepolish #freckles @josephradhik” (sic), while in another picture, the actress can be seen donning the same top, flaunting a diamond ring as she posed with one hand pulling back her hair from her face. The coloured picture shows a luscious tint of pink lip colour on her face as the only sign of makeup while the freckles grabbed the maximum part of the frame. The picture was captioned, “People can’t discover themselves anymore. Perhaps because we live in a world crazed by physical attraction or because social media has swallowed up our self esteem in whom and what it glorifies. Billions of rupees are spent on cosmetics and beauty products that promise you the prefect body. Narcissism seems to exist everywhere. Between those lines, we try to join the crowd or feel left out. Yet the only way we can truly be happy is when we start accepting who we are rather than defining or carving a different image for ourselves. Although makeup beautifies our outer persona, does it build our character and define who we are? True beauty lies, in accepting ourselves for how lovely we are.” (sic)

Kajal Aggarwal made her acting debut with the 2004 Bollywood film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na and had her first Telugu film released in 2007, Lakshmi Kalyanam. She made a comeback to Bollywood with Singham (2011), which was a hit, while another film Special 26 (2013) was also a box office success.