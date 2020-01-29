Taking her “9-month series” really seriously, Gully Boy star and mommy-to-be Kalki Koechlin is all set to raise the bar for all the expecting mothers out there and her latest photoshoot pictures are proof. Plucking a note out of her “pregnant diary”, Kalki left fans swooning over her sultry pictures.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kalki dropped the latest “weary” ones but one can’t ignore the raw beauty that screams to be noticed in them. Featuring the diva flaunting her baby bump, the pictures show Kalki sporting two cute ponytails and a tired expression with her face resting in her hand. The pictures were captioned, ” Weary from holding up the weight of happiness and gratitude in my belly – #notesfromapregnantdiary #9monthseries Photo @yashyeri Assisted by @vaibhav_dabholkar_ Style @divyabal HMU @angelinajoseph (sic).”

Kalki is expecting her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg. Kalki has also decided of a unisex name for her child and is open to the idea of the baby having gender fluidity. “I’ve chosen a name that works for either gender and that is representative of a gay person because I want my child to have that freedom of movement under the many umbrellas of gender that we have.” As reported earlier, Kalki will be giving birth to her child through natural water birth in Goa.

Being a star mom comes with its own set of responsibilities and Kalki has planned how to keep her child away from the unnecessary media attention and also making him a part of her real life. In her latest interview with a daily, the actor opened up on how she wants to protect her child from media bullying but at the same time finding the right balance.

The actor, who’s popular for her acclaimed performances in many films, went on to say that her baby doesn’t need to be in the media all the time. She said she wants her kid to play with other kids who don’t belong to the same background as theirs. However, Kalki said she was always aware of the kind of world we are living in and she will eventually find a balance of both the worlds for her baby. “But at the same time, I understand that we live in a social media world. I’m not going to hide my baby in a cupboard. I will have to find that balance,” she said.