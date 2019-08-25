They say it is the little things that matter and making us stop in our tracks to appreciate the extraordinary peace found in everyday mundane moments, Kalki Koechlin has made her Instagram handle our go-to place to destress as she shares latest updates from Chail Palace in Himachal where she is shooting for her upcoming digital series, Bhram. Flooding the Internet with glimpses of her life on the sets and off them, Kalki’s recent posts have been a visual treat and the motivational thrill that they offer just cannot be missed.

While in one picture Kalki can be seen addressing a class in a school, which she captioned, “At school, on ‘the other side’ of the classroom for the first time (sic)”, another picture features her visitor, one from the clan of the notorious monkeys of the hills, seated outside her room’s window. Another picture offers a visual breather, showing the vast stretch of a garden tended by two gardeners under the shade of a canopy of the crystal blue sky. While we appreciate the actress’s retreat in the lap of nature, Kalki herself was seen deeply engrossed in her phone with her co-stars Bhumika Chawla and Garima Kaushal, oblivious to the beautiful hillside. From sharing an adorable picture of a sleeping puppy to retrospecting against a tree trunk to catching up on the backbencher fun at school, Kalki was seen appreciating the little things in life that guarantee maximum joy and we can’t help going back to her posts for a breath of freshness.

Check out Kalki’s latest posts here:

View this post on Instagram Got a visitor #chailpalace A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on Aug 23, 2019 at 3:05am PDT

View this post on Instagram Garden sweepers #chailpalace #himachal A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on Aug 24, 2019 at 12:07am PDT

View this post on Instagram Puppy love🖤 A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on Aug 24, 2019 at 2:04am PDT

View this post on Instagram Backbencher #sleepingatschool #sleepingonset A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani) on Aug 24, 2019 at 9:55pm PDT

Taking the league of women-centric stories forward, Zee5 has come up with another web series that will feature Kalki Koechlin in the lead. Bollywood is certainly headed towards an all-girls narrative and contributing another step in the line is Sangeeth Sivan’s upcoming psychological thriller, Bhram. Starring Bhumika Chawla, Sanjay Suri, Eijaz Khan and Omkar Kapoor apart from Kalki, the series will be shot in Shimla. The series is inspired by Hari Kumar K’s book, The Other Side Of Her.

Revolving around the story of a novelist, played by Kalki, who goes through a plethora of emotions since she suffers with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), the series will capture her moods as she pursues a story herself. Kalki elaborated, “‘Bhram’ is an intriguing story and the character I essay is really complex. I heard the script and then kept thinking about it for days. It is almost frightening how the human mind works. I am looking forward to the shoot and the release on ZEE5.”