Sizzling her way into our social media feeds at her sultry best this Sunday is Gully Boy star and mommy-to-be Kalki Koechlin who left all women green with envy with her latest photoshoot “this last trimester.” Flooding the Internet with recent hot pictures, Kalki not only set the goals higher for all the women out there but also left fans drooling altogether.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kalki shared the pictures donning sexy green outfits, all taking care to flaunt her baby bump while steaming up the sartorial scenes. While one picture featured Kalki inside the green waters of an exotic backdrop and was captioned, “Water has been my best friend during this last trimester (sic),” another saw her lying on a heap of cushions and was captioned, “A mama can never have too many cushions… (sic).” The last picture featured her sitting cross-legged while striking a sensuous pose and was captioned, “And of course yoga got my back! (sic).”

Being a star mom comes with its own set of responsibilities and Kalki has planned how to keep her child away from the unnecessary media attention and also making him a part of her real life. In her latest interview with a daily, the actor opened up on how she wants to protect her child from media bullying but at the same time finding the right balance.

The actor, who’s popular for her acclaimed performances in many films, went on to say that her baby doesn’t need to be in the media all the time. She said she wants her kid to play with other kids who don’t belong to the same background as theirs. However, Kalki said she was always aware of the kind of world we are living in and she will eventually find a balance of both the worlds for her baby. “But at the same time, I understand that we live in a social media world. I’m not going to hide my baby in a cupboard. I will have to find that balance,” she said.

Kalki is expecting her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg. Kalki has also decided of a unisex name for her child and is open to the idea of the baby having gender fluidity. “I’ve chosen a name that works for either gender and that is representative of a gay person because I want my child to have that freedom of movement under the many umbrellas of gender that we have.” As reported earlier, Kalki will be giving birth to her child through natural water birth in Goa.