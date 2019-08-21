Actor Kangana Ranaut‘s love for saris is well known and she has often spoken about Indian weavers. Recently, she made a public appearance wearing a plain cotton sari that cost Rs 600 only.

Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel, who is quite active on social media, took to Twitter and uploaded the photograph of Kangana in the particular sari, and described it in detail.

“On her way to Jaipur today Kangana is wearing Rs 600 sari she picked from Kolkata, she was shocked to know one can get such good organic cotton in this amount and it is heartbreaking to see how hard our people work and how little they earn. Please support our own before international brands take away this also from them. Indian weavers,” tweeted Rangoli.

On her way to Jaipur today Kangana is wearing Rs 600 sari she picked from Kolkata, she was shocked to know one can get such good organic cotton in this amount and it is heart breaking to see how hard our people work and how little they earn…..(contd) pic.twitter.com/EMPJJ4hzzU — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) August 18, 2019

(Contd)….please support our own before international brands take away this also from them 🙏 #Indianweavers — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) August 18, 2019

However, Rangoli’s tweet did not go down well with many social media users. More than the sari, many pointed at Kangana’s luxury handbag and trenchcoat in the photograph.

“Why Prada bag with Rs 600 saree. Absolutely hypocritical,” read a comment.

Another user slammed Kangana, calling her sister “fake”.

“Holding a Prada bag worth Rs 2-3 lacs, wearing Sunglasses and heels worth Rs 1-2 lacs and your propaganda priceless. Fake hone ki bhi limit hoti hai,” the Twitter user said.

