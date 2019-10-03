Kangana Ranaut’s sister and her official spokesperson Rangoli Chandel who is famous for criticising Bollywood celebrities on Twitter, this time has shared something different about Kangana which is not at all serious. Continuing the trend of Throwback Thursdays, Rangoli took to Twitter to spill some hilarious childhood stories and embarrassing secrets of Kangana.

In a series of tweets, Rangoli Chandel exposed how her sister had a bad habit of sucking her thumb, which annoyed their father and he used to smack him. Kangana can’t even deny it as Rangoli has proof of it. Taking to Twitter, Rangoli informed her followers that Kangana used to suck her thumb as a kid.

“Enough of serious talk on twitter will tell you lil secret about Kangana, Kangana used to suck her thumb when she was tiny, she grew up but won’t leave this habit, father realised it’s affecting the growth of her left thumb, he took her to the doctor together they taped..(condt),” Rangoli tweeted.

According to her, one fine day their father noticed that her habit was affecting the growth of her thumb and so he took her to a doctor. After the doctor’s visit, chilies and neem would be applied on her thumb, however, it did not work. At last, Kangana’s father ordered to “smack” her and pull the thumb out of his mouth if they spot her doing it.

“Contd)….it applied mirchi or neem on it but nothing worked, exasperated father passed an order in-home whosoever sees her sucking her thumb can smack her and pull it out of her mouth, she would find places to hide but all the children ganged up on her…(contd),” Chandel added.

Kangana Ranaut would find places to hide herself but her cousins and friends ganged up against her. One day, she went to her father and complained that all of them still hit her even though she sucks her fingers now. This made her father laugh out loud and he canceled all the rules. “(contd)…one day she went crying to papa and said papa they are still hitting me even though I am sucking my fingers now, my father laughed hard and canceled that rule, found a picture of her in action at Bablu chachu wedding,” Chandel revealed.

Rangoli revealed that Kangana never used to play with kids but instead used to find places to suck her thumb and sleep. “She never played with anyone, we never heard her voice either, there was a lemon tree in our courtyard she cud b found under its shade sucking her fingers & dozing off one fine day when she was 13 we all noticed she doesn’t do it anymore, when & how she left no one knows, strange,” wrote Rangoli.

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut is prepping up for her upcoming flick Thalaivi which is based on iron lady Jayalalithaa. The film is expected to go on floors post-Diwali near Mysore. The biopic will be titled Jaya in Hindi and Thalaivi in regional languages.