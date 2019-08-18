Can a saree be travel attire? Why not! Kangana Ranaut shows you how to make the perfect airport fashion statement, wearing an easy-breezy cotton saree. Recently, the actor wore a simple cotton saree that cost just Rs 600 on her way to Jaipur. Yes, you heard right! Though the saree was inexpensive as compared to what she generally wears, the Queen actor looked beautiful in the peached-coloured saree.

Be it her runway looks, at leisure or airport style, Kangana has slayed it in every domain with utter style and elegance. Of all her looks, Kangana’s airport fashion sense is exceptionally marvellous and this feisty woman never fails to dazzle you with her effortless choices. She looked refreshing in a simple peach cotton saree with a black Givenchy trench and a Prada bag. With hair tied in a bun and a pair of sunglasses, Kangana Ranaut looked absolutely radiant.

Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel posted the picture of the actor and captioned it as, “On her way to Jaipur today Kangana is wearing Rs 600 sari she picked from Kolkata, she was shocked to know one can get such good organic cotton in this amount and it is heartbreaking to see how hard our people work and how little they earn,” Rangoli tweeted.



Urging her followers to support indigenous brands, she added, “Please support our own before international brands take away this also from them #Indianweavers.”

Kangana’s latest outing Judgementall Hai Kya had hit theatres on July 26. She will also be seen in Panga and Dhaakad.