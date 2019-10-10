Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel is known for her war of words on Twitter for other B’twon actors. Whether it’s a statement or a trailer, she never spares anyone on Twitter. This time, her target is Deepika Padukone after she expressed her dismay over Kangana’s Mental Hai Kya on World Mental Health Day. In a recent media interaction, she was asked a question on mental health and she said, “We need to be careful when we have films like Mental Hai Kya and a poster in a particular manner, we have to be sensitive towards these things”

She further said, “When we have films like Mental Hai Kya, and we have posters in a particular manner, we have to be more sensitive. Because we are working towards de-stigmatizing mental illness, and on the other hand, they are stereotyping it. Because we are working towards de-stigmatizing mental illness, and on the other hand they are stereotyping it.”

She then went on to explain, “Mental illness wasn’t made to be understood for so many years. We shouldn’t stereotype it. We’re not going to progress that way. I think that where we need to be a little sensitive.”

Post the incident, Rangoli took to Twitter to lash out at Padmaavat actor over her statement and tweeted, “Ha ha ha a woman in steady relationship with another man goes on record and says that I still love my ex boyfriend’s boxers, for bollywood this is class, matlab english mein kachche ko boxer bolo toh classy hai.”

Her another tweet reads, “ur Kangana makes highly acclaimed film on Mental illness magar usse bhi problem hai… wah!! Achcha hai tum logon jaise classy nahin hai, Kangana still feels we must normalise word Mental..”

She continues, “Sorry Kangana ko depression ka natak nahin aaya, heroes ke kachche media ke samne nahin sukhaye, instead she played a mental illness patient to perfection made a film on illness and prejudice around it.”

kitni naadaan hai, image nahin bana payi public aur media ko ungaliyon pe nahin ghuma payi, bas honestly apne kaam mein lagi hai, us se jayada stupid koi hai? Khelne wale toh khel rahe hain,” Rangoli tweeted.

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut’s film, Judgementall Hai Kya was titled Mental Hai Kya. However, the name did not go well with the Indian Psychiatric Society.