Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel who is known for her tweeting nuisance, took a jibe at Deepika Padukone on Friday morning after she was seen celebrating a million hits on a video with little dance.

Deepika Padukone’s organisation TLLL Foundation celebrated 1 million views on a video wherein Deepika had first talked about depression. It is an interview with Barkha Dutt. The tweet was shared with a happy boomerang dance. The video includes Deepika Padukone’s long struggle with depression on national television. The tweet reads as, “The first time @deepikapadukone spoke publicly about her experience with depression was on national television. The video has hit 1 Million views on our YouTube channel!

Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=srGbyn8Ad5E …”

Commenting on the same, Rangoli Chandel wrote, “Yeh kya ho raha hai? Yeh depression hota hai, yeh woh log hain jinko word Mental se problem thi, magar depression vidoes pe baration ki tarah nach rahe hain, kya ghatiya wahiyat tarika hai depression ke naam pe publicity lene ka .. @TLLLFoundation 🤦🏻♀️ https://twitter.com/tlllfoundation/status/1146374242214113280”.

The TLLL Foundation objected to the film’s title, which has now been changed to Judgemental Hai Kya. The tweet reads as, “It is time we put an end to the use of words, imagery and/or the portrayal of persons with mental illness in a way that reinforces stereotypes. Many millions who suffer with mental illness in India already face tremendous stigma. Therefore,it is extremely important to be responsible and sensitive towards the needs of those suffering.”

Earlier, Rangoli engaged with a little world play with Varun Dhawan over Twitter when the actor praised the trailer without mentioning Kangana. Then she picked on Taapsee Pannu for not mentioning Kangana’s name while they appreciated the trailer of ‘Judgemental Hai Kya’.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak.