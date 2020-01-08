Actor Deepika Padukone visited Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) yesterday and many supported her for showing solidarity with the students who were protesting against the violence at the campus. Several Bollywood celebrities such as Anurag Kashyap, Pooja Bhatt, Anubhav Sinha, Richa Chadha, Lisa Ray, Vishal Dadlani, and Sudhir Mishra lauded her for showing support and taking a stand at JNU.

However, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel slammed Deepika’s action and called it a ‘publicity stunt’ and said she has done ‘PR at JNU’ ahead of the release of her film Chhapaak. She also stated that it was a prerogative to promote the film. She further questioned Deepika if she has ever taken a stand on any issue.

She tweeted, “Many people are rattled with her support to tukde gang,no need to over react, it’s her prerogative to promote her film, this has always been the pattern of filmi people, if you fail to see it it’s not their fault,let them do what they want to, we shall do what we think is right.”

Many people are rattled with her support to tukde gang,no need to over react, it’s her prerogative to promote her film, this has always been the pattern of filmi people, if you fail to see it it’s not their fault,let them do what they want to, we shall do what we think is right🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 8, 2020

She further wrote, “kya usne kabhi Uri,Pulwama,Article 370 ya phir CAA ke baare mein ya desh mein kabhi bhi kisi mudde ke baare mein kabhi bhi kisi ideology ka saath diya? Main abhi bhi nahin manti ki usko JNU ke students mein thoda bhi interest hai, yeh sirf paise mein intrest rakhte hain.”

Kya usne kabhi Uri,Pulwama,Article 370 ya phir CAA ke baare mein ya desh mein kabhi bhi kisi mudde ke baare mein kabhi bhi kisi ideology ka saath diya? Main abhi bhi nahin manti ki usko JNU ke students mein thoda bhi interest hai, yeh sirf paise mein intrest rakhte hain…(contd) https://t.co/W32Fy4wGEe — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 8, 2020



“mujhe achcha laga usne openly yeh kiya, bahut choohe abhi bhi bilon mein chupe hain… sab niklenge dheere dheere, but we should respect Deepika ne openly PR kiya JNU mein #Guts”, she added.

(Contd)… mujhe achcha laga usne openly yeh kiya, bahut choohe abhi bhi bilon mein chupe hain… sab niklenge dheere dheere, but we should respect Deepika ne openly PR kiya JNU mein #Guts 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 8, 2020

Bhai saab inka koi dharam nahin hai, aaj kal film industry mein left ka bolbala hai, anti Hindu hokar kaam bhi milta hai aur brands bhi, dekho jab right ka jhanda lehrayega tab yeh inke talve chaatenge, dekh lena woh din bhi door nahin 😁 https://t.co/lxwSNVJDkP — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 8, 2020



Speaking to NDTV recently, Deepika had mentioned that she won’t like to comment on the point of view of the protestors but seeing everyone getting united on the streets is worth celebratory for any democracy. The actor talked about change and said that a change can only be brought in life or society by raising a voice. Deepika was quoted saying, “I feel proud to see that we aren’t scared to express ourselves… I think the fact that we are thinking about the country and its future… Whatever may be our point of view, it’s nice to see.”

The actor said it’s important to let the people speak their mind without any fear and she feels proud of those who are doing the same. “I feel proud about it that people are coming out – be it on the streets or wherever they are – they are raising their voice and expressing themselves as it is important. If we want to see a change in life and society, it is important that a point of view be put forward,” Deepika said.